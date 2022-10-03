Ukraine's Armed Forces achieve some successes, killing 40 invaders in one day in southern Ukraine

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 03:45

Ukrainian defenders killed 40 occupiers in southern Ukraine and shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 2 October.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: "Our aircraft struck the enemy seven times, and an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down by air defence in the Beryslav district.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery unit completed over 340 firing missions.

40 Ruscists were killed and 2 tanks and 7 other armoured vehicles were destroyed."

Details: The situation in the Southern Defence Forces’ area of operations is reported to be dynamic and tense.

Ukrainian units continue active operations. They continue to take the initiative in the Ukrainian-controlled territories and in the advance. They have had some success in the north.

A Russian fleet group of eight warships continues to manoeuvre in the Black Sea, hiding behind the Crimean Peninsula. Three surface and 2 underwater missile carriers with 32 Kalibr cruise missiles are combat-ready.

Intensifying storms at sea are increasing the risk of hitting mines.

Russia continues to carry out blackmail with threats of man-made disasters and to launch rocket strikes. There is also a fairly high probability of Russia using kamikaze drones.

