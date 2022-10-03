All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Armed Forces achieve some successes, killing 40 invaders in one day in southern Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 October 2022, 03:45
Ukraine's Armed Forces achieve some successes, killing 40 invaders in one day in southern Ukraine

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 03:45

Ukrainian defenders killed 40 occupiers in southern Ukraine and shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 2 October.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our aircraft struck the enemy seven times, and an enemy Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down by air defence in the Beryslav district.

The Rocket Forces and Artillery unit completed over 340 firing missions.

40 Ruscists were killed and 2 tanks and 7 other armoured vehicles were destroyed."

Details: The situation in the Southern Defence Forces’ area of operations is reported to be dynamic and tense.

Ukrainian units continue active operations. They continue to take the initiative in the Ukrainian-controlled territories and in the advance. They have had some success in the north.

A Russian fleet group of eight warships continues to manoeuvre in the Black Sea, hiding behind the Crimean Peninsula. Three surface and 2 underwater missile carriers with 32 Kalibr cruise missiles are combat-ready.

Intensifying storms at sea are increasing the risk of hitting mines.

Russia continues to carry out blackmail with threats of man-made disasters and to launch rocket strikes. There is also a fairly high probability of Russia using kamikaze drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

 

 

 

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: