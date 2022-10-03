Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 11 Russian UAVs and kill over 300 Russian soldiers – General Staff
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 09:26
The Ukrainian General Staff have reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 Russian UAVs, three tanks, one plane and one helicopter, and killed 320 Russian soldiers on 2 October.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.
Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 3 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- Approximately 60,430 (+320) military personnel;
- 2,380 (+3) tanks;
- 4,991 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,405 (+0) artillery systems;
- 338 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 176 (+0) air defence systems;
- 265 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 228 (+1) helicopters;
- 1,026 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 246 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 15 (+0) ships/boats;
- 3,811 (+15) vehicles and tankers;
- 131 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Previously: Ukrainian defenders killed 40 Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine and shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 2 October.
