Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 11 Russian UAVs and kill over 300 Russian soldiers – General Staff

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 09:26

The Ukrainian General Staff have reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 Russian UAVs, three tanks, one plane and one helicopter, and killed 320 Russian soldiers on 2 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 3 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

Approximately 60,430 (+320) military personnel;

2,380 (+3) tanks;

4,991 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

1,405 (+0) artillery systems;

338 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

176 (+0) air defence systems;

265 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;

228 (+1) helicopters;

1,026 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs;

246 (+0) cruise missiles;

15 (+0) ships/boats;

3,811 (+15) vehicles and tankers;

131 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Previously: Ukrainian defenders killed 40 Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine and shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 2 October.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





