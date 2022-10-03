All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 11 Russian UAVs and kill over 300 Russian soldiers – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 October 2022, 09:26
The Ukrainian General Staff have reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 11 Russian UAVs, three tanks, one plane and one helicopter, and killed 320 Russian soldiers on 2 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut fronts.

Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 3 October 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]: 

  • Approximately 60,430 (+320) military personnel;
  • 2,380 (+3) tanks;
  • 4,991 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,405 (+0) artillery systems;
  • 338 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 176 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 265 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 228 (+1) helicopters;
  • 1,026 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 246 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 15 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 3,811 (+15) vehicles and tankers;
  • 131 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Previously: Ukrainian defenders killed 40 Russian soldiers in southern Ukraine and shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter on 2 October.

Advertisement: