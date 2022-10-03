Kadyrov says he is allegedly sending his underage sons to war

ROMAN PETRENKO — MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 13:34

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, said that he will allegedly send his three 14-16-year-old sons to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Details: The Chechen leader said his children were ready to demonstrate their combat skills in the war in Ukraine.

Quote from Kadyrov: "Minor age should not interfere with the training of defenders of our Motherland. Akhmat, Eli and Adam are 16, 15 and 14 years old, respectively.

The time has come to prove their worth in a real battle, and I only welcome this desire of theirs. Soon they will go to the front line and will be in the toughest spots on the front line."

Details: Kadyrov explained that he is being criticised, as if his relatives do not fight, so he decided to prove the opposite.

For reference: Kadyrov has 4 sons and 6 daughters.

Background:

On the morning of 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of Russian citizens.

Later, it turned out that the hidden 7th paragraph of the Russian President’s decree on partial mobilisation allows the mobilisation of 1 million people, mainly from villages.

On 24 September, protests against the war in Ukraine and the forced mobilisation of Russians took place in Russian cities; hundreds of people were detained.

