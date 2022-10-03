All Sections
Ukrainian army repels attacks of Russian occupiers near 5 settlements

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 3 October 2022, 18:50
STANISLAV POHORILOV – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 18:50

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinities of Maiorsk, Niu-York, Zaitseve, Nevelske and Pobieda.

Source: evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

The Russian troops fired from tanks and artillery systems of various types on other fronts:

on the Sivershchyna front – near the settlements of Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy Oblast);

on the Kramatorsk front – near Bilohorivka, Druzheliubivka, Dvorichna, Rozdolivka and Yampil;

on the Bakhmut front – near the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Maiorsk and Vesele;

on the Avdiivka front – in the vicinities of Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Vodiane;

on the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhia fronts, the Russian army hit over 30 settlements along the contact line using tanks, mortars and tubed artillery. The list includes Vuhledar, Mykilske, Vremivka, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske and Zaliznychne;

On the Pivdennyi Buh front, vicinities of 25 settlements along the contact line were hit.

The clarified information says the fire damage inflicted on the Russian army in the previous days has been confirmed. Thus, up to 20 units of military equipment were destroyed, and an estimated 8 enemy combat helicopters were seriously damaged in the skies over Kyrylivka settlement, Donetsk Oblast.

The data also suggests that, in order to buy time for the preparation and conduct of combat coordination of the conscripted personnel, the Russian military and political leadership made an interesting decision. Casualties of units located along the contact line are replenished at the expense of representatives of the so-called law enforcement agencies that operate in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. Provision of the administrative and police regime in the temporarily occupied territory will rely on units of the FSB.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 19 strikes. 2 strong points, 14 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian army were hit. In addition, Ukrainian air defence units shot down a Ka-52 helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force.

On 3 October, Ukrainian rocket and artillery units struck 4 control points, 17 areas of concentration of military personnel, weapons and equipment, two storage sites with ammunition, material and technical resources, two air defence units, as well as 10 other important Russian targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

