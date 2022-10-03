All Sections
Musk recalls "Khrushchev's mistake" and offers Ukraine to surrender

STANISLAV POHORILOVMONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 20:28

Elon Musk, the renowned businessman and Head of Tesla company, has offered his Twitter followers a poll, in which he has stated his position on the issue of the annexation of Crimea by Russia. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has replied to him, making the Ukrainian government’s stance clear.

Source: Musk on Twitter; Podoliak on Twitter

Details: In the post, the American businessman set out his vision of how to achieve "peace between Ukraine and Russia", without taking into account the real state of affairs,

"Ukraine-Russia Peace:

- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people.

- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

- Water supply to Crimea assured.

- Ukraine remains neutral," Musk wrote.

Later, Musk posted a new poll on Twitter; this time, it concerned not only Russian-annexed Crimea, but also occupied Donbas.

"Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine", he wrote in the poll’s description and offered followers to vote "yes" or "no".

In response to Musk's poll, Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, proposed another one.

Details: In particular:

"Ukraine liberates its territories. Including the annexed Crimea. 

Russia undergoes demilitarisation and mandatory denuclearisation so it can no longer threaten others. 

War criminals go through an international tribunal."

Andrii Melnyk, who is about to step down as Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, has also reacted to Musk's proposal.

