Zelenskyy: The way war is going is clear as more and more occupiers attempt to flee

STANISLAV POHORILOV – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 23:59

In his daily video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian army is suffering more and more losses, and the number of occupiers who are trying to flee keeps growing.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the trajectory of these hostilities remains obvious: more and more occupiers are trying to flee; more and more losses are being inflicted on the enemy army, and there is a growing understanding that Russia made a mistake by starting a war against Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the recently called-up Russians were not trained for combat or otherwise prepared to fight in Ukraine. "But the Russian command just needs people to replace the dead, and anyone will do. And when these new ones die, more people will be sent. This is how Russia fights. That's how it will lose as well," Zelenskyy said.

He also reported that the Ukrainian army is continuing its offensive, and it has liberated towns and villages in several oblasts.

