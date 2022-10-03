All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: The way war is going is clear as more and more occupiers attempt to flee

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 3 October 2022, 23:59
Zelenskyy: The way war is going is clear as more and more occupiers attempt to flee

STANISLAV POHORILOV – MONDAY, 3 OCTOBER 2022, 23:59

In his daily video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian army is suffering more and more losses, and the number of occupiers who are trying to flee keeps growing.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the trajectory of these hostilities remains obvious: more and more occupiers are trying to flee; more and more losses are being inflicted on the enemy army, and there is a growing understanding that Russia made a mistake by starting a war against Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the recently called-up Russians were not trained for combat or otherwise prepared to fight in Ukraine. "But the Russian command just needs people to replace the dead, and anyone will do. And when these new ones die, more people will be sent. This is how Russia fights. That's how it will lose as well," Zelenskyy said.

He also reported that the Ukrainian army is continuing its offensive, and it has liberated towns and villages in several oblasts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
All News
Advertisement: