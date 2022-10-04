All Sections
Zelenskyy: It is "absolute nonsense" to consider everyone who was under Russian occupation a collaborator

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 00:36

STANISLAV POHORILOV – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 00:36

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that not all citizens who ended up under Russian occupation will be considered collaborators; this only concerns those who became traitors.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russian propagandists intimidate people in the areas still under the control of the occupiers that Ukraine will allegedly consider almost everyone who remains in the occupied territory as collaborators. Absolute nonsense."

Details: Zelenskyy said that if a person did not work for the occupiers and did not betray Ukraine, then there is no reason to consider them a collaborator.

"If a teacher remained a Ukrainian teacher and did not lie to children about who the enemy is… Or if a person remained a Ukrainian employee of a Ukrainian utility service and, for example, helped maintain power supply for people [in the occupied territories], then such a person cannot be blamed for anything," Zelenskyy clarified.

He added that collaborators are being promptly detected by the Security Service of Ukraine, but treason is not widespread among Ukrainians.

