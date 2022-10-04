All Sections
Russian artillery fires in Sumy Oblast, 11 strikes reported

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 01:24

During the day of 3 October, Russians shelled the border area in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy Oblast; a total of 11 strikes were reported.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, the Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The official explained that there were no victims, but an agricultural enterprise was damaged in the Velykopysarivska hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories).

