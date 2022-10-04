All Sections
Families of conscripted Russians on Sakhalin Island are promised fish

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 4 October 2022, 12:22
Families of conscripted residents of the Russian island of Sakhalin will receive 5 kg of fish per person as part of state support. 

Source: Russian media outlet Iasakh.com, citing the briefing of Mikhail Shuvalov, the Head of the Regional Executive Committee of the United Russia party 

Quote: "The Government of the Sakhalin region has reached an agreement with fishermen, and about 9 tonnes of fresh frozen fish have been allocated to the Sakhalin region. These are flounder, pollock, and chum salmon. And soon, our volunteers, about 180 people throughout the Sakhalin region, will bring about 5-6 kilograms per person to the families of mobilised residents.

Soon, families will have fish."

Details: He explained that this is one of the measures to support the families of those conscripted, and it will not be the only one.

Background: Earlier, it was revealed that the authorities of Russia’s Republic of Tuva had been distributing sheep to the families of the region’s residents who were called up as part of the conscription for the war in Ukraine.

