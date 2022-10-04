All Sections
Russian occupiers build border in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 16:10

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 16:10

The Russian occupiers are building a "border" in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast [between Russian-occupied territory and Ukraine - ed.], with their various "rules" on crossing there, according to reports by Oleksandr Starukh, Head of the Zaporizhia Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Starukh on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Starukh: "The Russian occupiers are trying to set up a "state border" in the area around Vasylivka, as they claim, with all the crossing rules they have invented.

As a result, men of conscription age are not allowed across."

Reference: Vasylivka is the only settlement through which residents of the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts are being evacuated.

Background: Currently, there is a disaster in Vasylivka with the number of people trying to leave the temporarily occupied territories.

On 3 October, an elderly man died in line, while waiting to be evacuated.

