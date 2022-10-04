All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Man dies in queue at Russian checkpoint

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 12:45

ROMAN PETRENKOTUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 12:45

An elderly man died in line at a Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 3 October, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov has said.

Source: Fedorov on air of the 24/7 national newscast

Quote by Fedorov: "We have been saying for the fourth day in a row that with the number of people trying to leave it, Vasylivka is a real disaster. As of yesterday morning, there were 4,000 residents [leaving the occupied territories – ed.], and today, it is more than 4,500.

Unfortunately, yesterday, an elderly man died in the queue, without waiting for his evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine."

Details: Fedorov also mentioned huge queues of those who wanted to leave through Crimea, although this path is still considered to be the safest one.

According to Fedorov, pressure on people in the temporarily occupied territories has increased.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
11:57
Number of citizens who left Russia is twice the number of сonscripted people – National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine
All News