Man dies in queue at Russian checkpoint

ROMAN PETRENKO — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 12:45

An elderly man died in line at a Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 3 October, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov has said.

Source: Fedorov on air of the 24/7 national newscast

Quote by Fedorov: "We have been saying for the fourth day in a row that with the number of people trying to leave it, Vasylivka is a real disaster. As of yesterday morning, there were 4,000 residents [leaving the occupied territories – ed.], and today, it is more than 4,500.

Unfortunately, yesterday, an elderly man died in the queue, without waiting for his evacuation to the territory controlled by Ukraine."

Details: Fedorov also mentioned huge queues of those who wanted to leave through Crimea, although this path is still considered to be the safest one.

According to Fedorov, pressure on people in the temporarily occupied territories has increased.

