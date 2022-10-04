Big bada boom: Ukraine's National Guard spectacularly destroys Russian ammunition storage point

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 16:46

The National Guard of Ukraine released a video of the destruction of a Russian ammunition storage site in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "Big badaboom: the soldiers of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine spectacularly destroyed a Ruscist ammunition storage point in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: The event apparently occurred during the counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The date was not specified.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





