Big bada boom: Ukraine's National Guard spectacularly destroys Russian ammunition storage point

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 16:46

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 16:46

The National Guard of Ukraine released a video of the destruction of a Russian ammunition storage site in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the National Guard of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "Big badaboom: the soldiers of the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine spectacularly destroyed a Ruscist ammunition storage point in Kharkiv Oblast."

Details: The event apparently occurred during the counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The date was not specified. 

