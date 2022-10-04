The Ukrainian forces have liberated 1534 settlements – President’s Office

STANISLAV POHORILOV – TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 18:28

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 1534 settlements.

Source: Tymoshenko on Telegram

Details: Tymoshenko stated that 483 settlements were liberated in the Kharkiv region.

He added that as of today 502 settlements have been demined.

Moreover, the National Police of Ukraine resumed their work in 1200 settlements, 1445 humanitarian teams were organised, and local authorities started working in 1508 settlements.

As regards critical infrastructure, gas supply was restored to 1026 settlements, electricity to 976, water supply and water drainage to 966, and mobile phone connections to 950 settlements.

Background: On 4 October, a number of videos from the liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast were published on social media.

Ukrainian forces have reported on the liberation of Davydiv Brid, Starosillia, Arkhanhelske and Velyka Oleksandrivka.

