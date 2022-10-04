All Sections
More settlements liberated in the Kherson region: Ukrainian forces publish video

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 14:51

IRYNA BALACHUK TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 14:51

A number of videos from the newly-liberated settlements in Kherson Oblast have been published on social media on 4 October. Ukrainian troops report that Davydiv Brid, Starosillia, Arkhanhelske and Velyka Oleksandrivka have been liberated.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol; Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, on Telegram; combat operations maps from Deep State

Details: Soldiers from the 35th Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi Separate Marine Brigade have reported that the village of Davydiv Brid was liberated on 4 October.  

Quote: "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the marines! Today, on 4 October, the village of Davydiv Brid was liberated from the occupiers by the 35th Separate Marine Brigade. We are solemnly hoisting the yellow and blue flag above Davydiv Brid".

Details: At the same time, videos from a number of other settlements in the Kherson region were published, specifically from Starosillia, Arkhanhelske and Velyka Oleksandrivka located close to Davydiv Brid.

Click to go to the map
SCREENSHOT FROM deepstatemap.live

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, has apparently hinted at the liberation of 5 settlements in Kherson Oblast.

He posted the emojis of 5 Ukrainian flags, a rocket and a watermelon (the symbol of Kherson Oblast – ed.) on his Telegram feed. 

Background:

  • On 2 October, Russian propagandists began to panic and report the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast on social networks. This included reports on social media concerning the liberation of the village of Khreshchenivka in Kherson Oblast.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not confirmed this data officially, but Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), said that "there have been successes."
  • Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed the liberation of Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka - two settlements in Kherson Oblast

