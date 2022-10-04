Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirm liberation of 8 settlements in Kherson Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 22:49

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated another eight settlements in Kherson Oblast from Russian occupiers.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "After a thoroughly planned and brilliantly implemented military operation on liberating the territories of Kherson Oblast from the occupation, our units liberated, reclaimed and restored the Ukrainian state flag in eight settlements of Beryslav district."

Details: This is about the following settlements:

Liubymivka;

Khreshchenivka;

Zolota Balka;

Biliaivka;

Ukrainka;

Velyka Oleksandrivka;

Mala Oleksandrivka;

Davydiv Brid.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!