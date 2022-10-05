All Sections
Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 03:12
Explosions have been heard in the city of Bila Tserkva (Kyiv Oblast); the Russians have attacked the city with kamikaze drones, injuring one person as a result.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Hennadii Dykyi, Mayor of Bila Tserkva

Quote from Kuleba: "Kyiv Oblast. We have information about several explosions in Bila Tserkva. According to preliminary estimations, the city was attacked with kamikaze drones. Infrastructure facilities are on fire as a result. One casualty has been reported.

Emergency services are already working at the scene. Information regarding damage and the injured is being ascertained."

Updated: Later, Kuleba has reported a second series of drone strikes. 

At 08:15, he specified that a total of six strikes and explosions occurred in Bila Tserkva during the night. One person was injured and infrastructure had been damaged. 

Cleaning up of the aftermath of the attacks continues this morning. 57 rescue workers and 15 appliances from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) are working at the scene; work to extinguish the fires continues.

The Mayor of Bila Tserkva is asking residents who live near the epicentre of the fire not to go near windows and not to open them under any circumstances until the fire is put out.

