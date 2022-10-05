More than a dozen Russian drones attack Ukraine on the night of 4 October

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 11:12

More than a dozen drones attacked Ukraine from the south on the night of 4-5 October.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on Wednesday

Details: Ihnat says that about 12 drones attacked Ukraine from the south of the country. Six of them were shot down, three by anti-aircraft missile forces in the south, and three by Air Force aircraft.

Ihnat noted that these serious types of weapons are used to counter the invaders’ drones, in light of the serious threats.

The Russian forces are currently looking for weak spots in Ukraine’s air defence.

Quote from Ihnat: "The threats are serious. We see that there were several hits in Bila Tserkva [Kyiv Oblast]. The military-civilian administration there has already reported on the consequences. This is a danger, so we will use any forces and means available to us in order to protect our citizens and our Armed Forces and other defence forces.

And we will use aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and all the forces and means that can be used to shoot [the drones] down."

