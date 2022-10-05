All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 12:14

ALONA MAZURENKOWEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 12:14

On 5 October, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held under the chairmanship of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "This morning began with another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Representatives of intelligence, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the military commanders of the operational fronts reported on the current situation on the front.

Among the other important issues considered are stabilisation in the newly liberated territories, further liberation of our lands, countering new types of weapons that the aggressor has begun to use, and preparation of our army for the winter period."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:22
Ukrainian Embassy Investigates Situation with Ukrainians at Estonian Border
15:04
Russian forces fire rockets from Belarus for first time since August
13:57
Paratroopers from Mykolaiv destroy Russian forces’ position in hard-to-reach place
13:49
Explosions ring out in occupied Melitopol
13:08
Conscripted Russians already being used as cannon fodder in Ukraine’s south
13:05
Russians tried to recruit Azov Regiment fighters who left Azovstal steelworks: "To destroy USA"
12:49
Over 400 square km of Kherson Oblast have been liberated lately
12:41
Container with dental crowns found in torture chamber in Kharkiv Oblast; the occupiers could have stolen it
12:15
3 Russian drones shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast this morning
12:14
Over 1.6 million Ukrainians deported to Russia – Zelenskyy
All News