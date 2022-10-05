Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

ALONA MAZURENKO — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 12:14

On 5 October, a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief was held under the chairmanship of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "This morning began with another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Representatives of intelligence, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the military commanders of the operational fronts reported on the current situation on the front.

Among the other important issues considered are stabilisation in the newly liberated territories, further liberation of our lands, countering new types of weapons that the aggressor has begun to use, and preparation of our army for the winter period."

