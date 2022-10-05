All Sections
Air Force hits Russian air defence deployment points in Kherson Oblast

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 18:26

YEVHEN KIZILOVWEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022,18:26
The Ukrainian Air Force launched two strikes against the deployment points of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in the Kakhovka District of the Kherson Oblast.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Details: During the night [of 4 to 5 October], Rocket and Artillery units of the Southern Defence Forces performed a total of more than 190 firing tasks on enemy positions and areas where Russian manpower and equipment was amassed.

Eleven Russian servicemen were killed and a 120-calibre mortar in the Beryslav District of Kherson Oblast and an Orlan-10 unmanned reconnaissance vehicle in the Mykolaiv Oblast were eliminated.

At noon, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down another Orlan-10 on approach from the sea toward Ochakiv.

