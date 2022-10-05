All Sections
Armed Forces of Ukraine repel attacks near 5 settlements, hit 12 clusters of invaders – General Staff

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 18:50

STANISLAV POHORILOV

PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks of the invaders near the settlements of Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Maiorsk ta Novomykhailivka.

Source: evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Units of Rocket forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian army hit 2 control points, 12 clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as 10 other important enemy facilities.

Combat aircraft carried out more than ten strikes during the day. The destruction of 9 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed. In addition, Ukraine’s air defence units have shot down seven UAVs; six of them are made in Iran.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the situation has not changed significantly.

In other directions, Russians carried out attacks:

on the Sivershchyna front – near the settlements of Holyshivske and Pysarivka;

on the Slobozhanshchyna front – not far from Ivashky, Huriv Kozachok, Udy, Ridkodub, Vovchansk and Dvorichna;

on the Kramatorsk front – in the vicinities of Kivsharivka, Kamianka, Novoliubivka, Terny, Torske, Ivanivka, Serebrianka, Spirne and Bilohorivka;

on the Bakhmut front – near Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Ivanhrad, Zaitseve, Odradivka, Niu-York and Yurivka;

on the Avdiivka front – near the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka.

On Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts, the occupiers did not conduct any active offensive operations. They attacked the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novosilka, Vremivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Pavlivka, Vesele, Chervone, Dorozhnianka and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh front, Russians continue to implement measures to regroup and withdraw their units. They attacked more than 25 settlements along the contact line – in particular, Velyke Artakove, Bilohirka, Blahodativka, Andriivka, Novohrednieve, Sukhyi Stavok, Luch, Stepova Dolyna, Soldatske, Pravdyne and Myrne.


