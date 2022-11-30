Teachers-collaborators lecture to children fighting off the cold about the "symbols of Russian Federation" in Mariupol

DIANA KRECHETOVA – WEDNESDAY, 30 NOVEMBER 2022

Teachers-collaborators are teaching lessons on "The Symbols of the Russian Federation" in the schools of Russian-occupied Mariupol, who then provide video reports of these lessons to the occupation "administration".

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, quoting a Fragment of video lesson about "Talking about important things"

Details: The footage shows a full class of children in the room wearing outerwear and hats.

According to Andriushchenko, the video confirms the frequent reports from local residents, including parents of schoolchildren, that school classes in Mariupol remain unheated though cold weather has set in. Children are suffering from the cold in their classrooms there, electric heaters risk power outages, and some schools have no windows at all.

Quote: "A real symbol of Russia in Mariupol! Children that are wearing hats, gloves and overcoats in a cold school room, with half operational heaters, are forced to rejoice over the Russian liberation from normal living conditions and happy childhood.

Orwell [George Orwell - English writer, author of the famous dystopia "1984" – ed.] cries over his ineptitude compared to the Russian invaders. Mariupol. 2022. Back to the cave neo-Soviet Russian empire", - Andriushchenko signed the fragment from the video.

He also added that currently the lack of heating has become an issue for all of Mariupol. The invading "authorities" have been waging a truly "cold war" in this temporarily occupied city and are unable to improve a situation caused by the actions of the Russian Federation. The electric heaters brought by the occupiers to Mariupol are critically deficient – people in live queues though fight and quarrel in order to get them, Andriushchenko says.

Quote: "Heaters have once again been distributed in the Central district [of Mariupol – ed.]. While people are lined up in long queues, quarrels and fights. People have been pushed beyond the boundaries of civilization and, unfortunately, their behaviour reflects their current struggle for life. Unfortunately, people are not fighting against the occupiers, but with each other," he said.

Details: However, in the photo you can see the inscription SOS on the tape instead of the window.

Quote: "Instead of windows, the residents have ordinary tapes. And this is when the temperature outside is already -2 degrees celcius. People have no heating and are freezing. The collaboration authorities do nothing.

The occupiers continue this genocide of civilians in Mariupol. First, they deliberately shot up thousands of homes, and now they are waging a real "cold war". Mariupol residents are experiencing all the benefits of the "Russian world" [the neo-imperial geopolitical and ideological doctrine of Putin’s dictatorship – ed.] in everyday real life", the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol emphasises.

Previously: Russian occupiers started to erase houses they destroyed from the maps of Mariupol.

