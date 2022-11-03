Sumy Oblast: Russians fire 157 shells and bombs targeting border hromadas

The Russians fired 157 shells and bombs on the border of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, on Telegram

Quote: "Hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] of Bilopillia, Esman, Znob-Novgorodska, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire."

Details: The Russian troops targeted a drone at the borderline village of Yunakivka hromada. It dropped an VOG-17-type explosive. No casualties have been reported.

Russian soldiers shelled two villages with mortars in Bilopillia hromada. A total of 48 explosions have been documented.

The local community hall, six civilian residential buildings and a tractor on the premises of the farm were damaged.

A residential building caught fire following the Russian attack in another village. Two commercial facilities also got damaged.

Four border settlements in Seredyna-Buda hromada came under Russian fire. The Russians fired mortars and a total of 25 strikes were reported.

The Russian troops hit six more times with self-propelled guns. No property destruction has been reported.

Shalyhyne came under MLRS fire with 20 explosions reported.

The Russians fired mortars with 8 strikes reported on Krasnopillia hromada. They also fired artillery with 14 strikes reported. No property destruction has been reported.

The Russians opened fire on one of the villages using cannon artillery with 5 strikes reported at 21:00. The casualties and damage are being verified.

The Russians shelled two villages with mortars in Esman hromada. There were a total of 30 explosions in this area, and no casualties or property destruction have been reported at the moment.

In Znob-Novgorodska hromada, six mortar strikes were recorded on the outskirts of the border village. No property destruction has been reported.

The Russian troops used small arms in Khotin hromada with eight machine gun bursts reported.

