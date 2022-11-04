All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian bases and logistical facilities in south

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 01:28

The Ukrainian military carried out 167 firing missions at base points, logistics facilities and transport arteries in the temporarily occupied territory on the south defence lines.

Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy is quite persistently using unmanned reconnaissance aerial vehicles to verify the position of our troops and adjust the artillery fire."

Details: Ukrainian air force made four strikes targeting air defence systems and a concentration of Russian military equipment, namely a covered hangar.

Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine completed 167 firing missions targeting base points, logistics facilities and transport arteries in the temporarily occupied territory.

The Russian losses amounted to 32 invaders, a tank and another nine units of armoured vehicles. Two ammunition depots in Bashtanka district near Snihurivka were destroyed.

The operation of grain corridors in the Black Sea carries on according to the plan of the Istanbul Coordination Center.

The ship group of the Russian fleet consists of seven warships. This number does not include a single combat-ready missile carrier at the moment.

