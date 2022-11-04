Russian "scooters" reported cruising over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Air Defence monitoring situation

The Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported that kamikaze drones were detected over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Thursday evening, 3 November.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

Quote: "We’ve got the Russians and their scooters."

Air Defence maintains the combat operation. Our defenders will catch the bastards."

"Good news will follow. [We’ll provide] details in the morning."

