All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces shell border village in Sumy Oblast for an hour

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 4 November 2022, 17:05

Russian troops have shelled Bilopilska hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, damaging at least three residential buildings.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the Head of Sumy Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops shelled the border village of Bilopilska hromada for an hour.

The Russian soldiers fired 28 self-propelled artillery shells at civilians. At least three residential buildings and four household buildings were damaged."

Details: Zhyvytskyi noted that the shelling resulted in direct hits to the residential building.

Zhyvytskyi posted photographs showing the destruction caused by the artillery shells. The shelling left holes in the roofs, smashed the walls, and destroyed the property of local residents.

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

According to initial reports, no one was injured. The details are still being confirmed, the Head of the Oblast State Administration added.

Background: The Russians have fired 157 shells and bombs on the border of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
All News