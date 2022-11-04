All Sections
Russian forces shell border village in Sumy Oblast for an hour

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 4 November 2022, 16:05
Russian troops have shelled Bilopilska hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, damaging at least three residential buildings.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the Head of Sumy Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian troops shelled the border village of Bilopilska hromada for an hour.

The Russian soldiers fired 28 self-propelled artillery shells at civilians. At least three residential buildings and four household buildings were damaged."

Details: Zhyvytskyi noted that the shelling resulted in direct hits to the residential building.

Zhyvytskyi posted photographs showing the destruction caused by the artillery shells. The shelling left holes in the roofs, smashed the walls, and destroyed the property of local residents.

According to initial reports, no one was injured. The details are still being confirmed, the Head of the Oblast State Administration added.

Background: The Russians have fired 157 shells and bombs on the border of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement: