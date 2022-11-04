Russian Shahed-136 drones strike Vinnytsia Oblast overnight
Friday, 4 November 2022, 23:06
Serhii Borzov, Head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces deployed Shahed-136 drones in an overnight attack during the latest air-raid in Vinnytsia Oblast.
Source: Serhii Borzov on Telegram
Quote from Borzov: "Air-raid alarm. Another Shahed[-136] attack.
Advertisement:
Our forces are at work."
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!