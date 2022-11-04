Russian Shahed-136 drones strike Vinnytsia Oblast overnight

Serhii Borzov, Head of the Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces deployed Shahed-136 drones in an overnight attack during the latest air-raid in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Source: Serhii Borzov on Telegram

Quote from Borzov: "Air-raid alarm. Another Shahed[-136] attack.

Our forces are at work."

