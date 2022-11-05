All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire in a Russian nightclub: occupier who fought in Ukraine suspected

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 5 November 2022, 15:16

Police detained an individual suspected of arson in a Russian café which resulted in a fire that killed 15 people. The suspect turned out to be a Russian soldier who had recently returned from Ukraine. He has already pleaded guilty.

Source: Ostorozhno, novosti and Novaya Gazeta media outlets, Telegram-channel Baza

Details: On the evening of 4 November, Stanislav Ionkin, a Russian occupier, went to the Poligon night club where he pulled out a flare gun and fired a few shots into the ceiling. Police detained him 6 km away from the site of the fire. He admitted his guilt.

The media discovered that on 22 August a 23-year old soldier was injured during an attack. His family states that Ionkin along with other soldiers were transporting ammunition when the attack started. Stanislav was thrown out of the vehicle, and he broke his leg.

After that Ionkin was hospitalised in Astrakhan Oblast, and then he returned to Kostroma Oblast.

The occupier was on sick leave for a long time, and went to the military unit again to undergo medical commission.

No Kremlin-aligned media has specified that the suspect is a soldier.

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

 

Background: A fire started in a nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma; at first it was reported that there were 13 victims. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
20:18
Ukraine received first batch of generators from Lithuania
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:57
Zelenskyy comments on transfer of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta and other companies to state ownership
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
All News