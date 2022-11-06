Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, hitting residential complex and causing fire

Anatolii Kurtiev, the Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, has reported that the occupiers attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia at night; a residential complex came under fire.

Quote: "Ruscists have insidiously attacked Zaporizhzhia again. A residential complex came under enemy fire."

Details: Kurtiev reported that a fire started in the complex; all emergency services are already working at the site.

Information regarding any injured and the scale of damage is being ascertained.

