Ukrainian defenders hit Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: about 50 servicemen killed

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 6 November 2022, 06:24
According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the command post of one of the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation located in the settlement of Basan, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was hit.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

As a result of the strike, up to 10 units of military equipment were reportedly destroyed and about 50 servicemen were killed.

An attack was also carried out on a cluster of the occupiers' units in the village of Chulanivka, Kherson Oblast.

In the areas near the settlements of Polohy and Marfopil, 20 units of military equipment were destroyed and up to 80 servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were wounded.

Ukrainian aviation carried out seven airstrikes on Russian positions over the past 24 hours. 

Six clusters of military personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as the position of the occupiers’ anti-aircraft defences, came under fire. Ukrainian air defence units shot down four UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit a command post, seven clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition warehouse and three other important military facilities of the occupiers over the course of the past 24 hours.

