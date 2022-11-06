All Sections
Most mobilised Russians in Belarus are sick and in frequent conflict with Belarusians

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 November 2022, 15:59
Most mobilised Russians in Belarus are sick and in frequent conflict with Belarusians

There is an outbreak of disease amongst Russian conscripts in Belarus, as a result of Russian non-compliance with public health requirements.

Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine 

Details: Defence Intelligence reported that units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which mainly consist of so-called partially mobilised citizens, continue to be deployed to the territory of Belarus. Their main task is the preparation of the equipment depots and locations of occupation troops.

"Meanwhile, the "chmobiki" [a nickname for the men drafted in the recent partial mobilisation in Russia -ed.] are forced to live in unsuitable conditions. Mostly, they live in field tents lacking proper sanitary conditions," the report said.

Currently, there is a large-scale outbreak of various diseases among these military personnel. These are mainly respiratory diseases (bronchitis, sore throat, pneumonia, asthma flare-ups) and gastrointestinal infections.

Quote: "Currently, the diseases are so prevalent that Belarusian doctors are unable to handle their sheer numbers. The occupiers are forced to urgently send military and mobilised doctors from the Russian Federation to Belarus.

In the near future, a further unit   of medical staff is expected to arrive at the 230th Combined-Arms Training Ground of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus (Obuz-Lesnovsky). The prevalence of diseases there is very closely associated with a non-compliance to basic requirements for military camps to ensure hygiene, quality food and medical care.

More details: Intelligence also reported that in Belarus tensions are growing between the militaries of the two states. Numerous conflict situations arise from the contemptuous attitude of the Russian military towards Belarusians.

"The Military Police of the Republic of Belarus cannot restrain the inappropriate behaviour of Russians. In particular, the reports submitted by senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus based on the complaints of their rank-and-file soldiers indicate disparaging expressions and behaviour by Russians towards Belarusians. In particular, they use insults based on ethnic characteristics. The number of such incidents is growing rapidly, leading to an uncontrolled escalation of tensions in Belarus," the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported.

