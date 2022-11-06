All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 November 2022, 18:53
Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, said that the Russian people face dangers that challenge the very existence of the country.

Source: Patriarch Kirill, in comments on Sunday after the consecration of the main Church of the Rosgvardia [Russian National Guard] in Balashikha near Moscow, reported by the Russian news agency Interfax

Details: The patriarch said that prayer for the leadership and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation should not be "mechanical".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We must not ignore these requests, especially when people face dangers –  dangers that challenge the very existence of our country."

More details: Kirill also argued that powerful forces "outside of Russia" allegedly want to "incite people to internal conflict".

"There is only one thing behind this – the desire to weaken Holy Rus [‘Holy Russia’, a notion that (greater) Russia is and should be governed by a shared Orthodox Christian culture and values - ed.]," the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said, explaining that he uses this term to refer to Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.

Why this is important: According to Russian military doctrine, Russia may use nuclear weapons when the existence of the state itself is threatened. Russian officials have repeatedly stated that the country may use nuclear weapons in that case.

Recently, officials of the aggressor country have begun to interpret Ukraine's liberation of its occupied lands as a threat to the existence of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, said: "Ukraine’s goal in the war has been stated by the Kyiv regime: to take back all the territories that previously belonged to it. That is, to tear them away from Russia. This is a threat to the very existence of our state and [may lead to] the collapse of today's Russia. This means that [Ukraine’s goal] meets one of the conditions set out in paragraph 19 of the Foundations of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Area of Nuclear Deterrence."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: