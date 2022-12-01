All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate nearly 560 Russian soldiers on 30 November

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 1 December 2022, 09:29

Russia lost about 89,440 soldiers between 24 February and 1 December. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 560 Russian soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 1 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 89,440 (+560) military personnel;
  • 2,915 (+1) tanks;
  • 5,877 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,904 (+2) artillery systems;
  • 395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 210 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 280 (+0)  fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 261 (+0) helicopters;
  • 1,562 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 531 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 16 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 4,441 (+12) vehicles and tankers;
  • 163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

