Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate nearly 560 Russian soldiers on 30 November
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 09:29
Russia lost about 89,440 soldiers between 24 February and 1 December. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 560 Russian soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 1 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 89,440 (+560) military personnel;
- 2,915 (+1) tanks;
- 5,877 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,904 (+2) artillery systems;
- 395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 210 (+0) air defence systems;
- 280 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 261 (+0) helicopters;
- 1,562 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 531 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,441 (+12) vehicles and tankers;
- 163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!