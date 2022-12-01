Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate nearly 560 Russian soldiers on 30 November

Russia lost about 89,440 soldiers between 24 February and 1 December. Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 560 Russian soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 1 December 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 89,440 (+560) military personnel;

2,915 (+1) tanks;

5,877 (+5) armoured combat vehicles;

1,904 (+2) artillery systems;

395 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

210 (+0) air defence systems;

280 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

261 (+0) helicopters;

1,562 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs;

531 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,441 (+12) vehicles and tankers;

163 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

