Kherson cut off from grid because of Russian attacks 

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 10:52

As of 1 December, there is no electricity in the city of Kherson because of Russian attacks. 

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "There is no voltage in power lines in Kherson. 

This happened because of large-scale attacks on the city by the Russian invaders."

Details: It is reported that Khersonoblenergo [a company that supplies electricity in Kherson Oblast and transmits electricity through local power grids – ed.] is already working on resolving the problem. 

The occupiers hit the territory of Kherson Oblast 34 times on 30 November. 

Residential neighbourhoods of the city of Kherson came under fire again. Additionally, the Russians hit the settlements of Zelenivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Novotiahynka and Darivka (Kherson Oblast).

In the Beryslav district, the invaders attacked the settlements of Matrosivka, Respublikanets and Kachkarivka. 

One person was killed as a result of those attacks, two more residents of Kherson Oblast received injuries of varying severity.

The morning of 1 December also started with the occupiers’ attacks. At the moment, power engineers are trying to get rid of the consequences of the Russian attacks. 

