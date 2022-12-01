All Sections
Russia removes Kalibrs from Black Sea

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 11:31

As of 1 December, Russia has six ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, but vessels carrying Kalibr cruise missiles were removed. 

Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Twitter

Details: As of 1 December, six Russian ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea. At the same time, Russia has removed vessels carrying Kalibr cruise missiles from the sea.
There are also no ships carrying Kalibr missiles in the Sea of Azov, but there are currently 9 invader ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including 5 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total firing capacity of 76 missiles.

Ukrainian Naval Forces state that in the Sea of Azov, the occupier continues to keep two ships on combat duty.

The following Russian vessels are reported to have passed through the Kerch-Yenikale canal in the past 24 hours:

  • to the Sea of Azov: four ships, none of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait;
  • to the Black Sea: four ships, of which one ship continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait.

Background:

On 29 November, 12 Russian ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total firing capacity of 8 missiles; 9 Russian ships, including 5 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total firing capacity of 79 missiles, are in the Mediterranean Sea.

