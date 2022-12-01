Russians once again fire at DTEK enterprise: sixteenth attack over two months

On Thursday, 1 December, Russian troops once again fired at a building of DTEK energy company.

Source: press service of the company

Quote: "Today, Russian troops carried out another attack on DTEK's energy companies. As a result of the enemy attack, two power engineers were wounded," the report says.

Employees received the necessary assistance and were taken to the hospital; their lives are beyond any danger.

"Over the past two months, our enterprises have already been subjected to 16 terrorist attacks by Russia," the company added.

Reminder:

One of the enterprises of DTEK Energo suffered a large-scale rocket attack by the Russians on critical infrastructure on Tuesday, 15 November.

DTEK group stated that it used the stock of equipment that was in warehouses after the first two waves of missile strikes landed by the Russian Federation, which have been taking place since 10 October.

