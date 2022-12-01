All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians once again fire at DTEK enterprise: sixteenth attack over two months

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 12:21

On Thursday, 1 December, Russian troops once again fired at a building of DTEK energy company.

Source: press service of the company

Quote: "Today, Russian troops carried out another attack on DTEK's energy companies. As a result of the enemy attack, two power engineers were wounded," the report says.

Employees received the necessary assistance and were taken to the hospital; their lives are beyond any danger.

"Over the past two months, our enterprises have already been subjected to 16 terrorist attacks by Russia," the company added.

Reminder:

One of the enterprises of DTEK Energo suffered a large-scale rocket attack by the Russians on critical infrastructure on Tuesday, 15 November. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

DTEK group stated that it used the stock of equipment that was in warehouses after the first two waves of missile strikes landed by the Russian Federation, which have been taking place since 10 October. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News