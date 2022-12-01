All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service inspects convent and find calls for "Mother Russia to awaken"

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 December 2022, 12:47

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has completed a counterintelligence operation at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Convent in the Mukachevo Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: Over 20 people reportedly underwent in-depth counterintelligence interviews, which included the use of a polygraph.

SSU employees found numerous campaigning and propaganda materials. Most of the literature was written by Russian authors and published by Russian printers.

The law enforcement officers discovered books with xenophobic content featuring offensive fictions about other ethnic groups and religions. Pamphlets were found that deny Ukraine's right to independence and insist that Russia, Ukraine and Belarus "cannot be separated".

 

The Security Service of Ukraine states that despite a prohibition issued by the head of the diocese, the convent had continued to pray for the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill Gundyaev, who has given the Russian military his "blessing" to kill Ukrainians.

Even a so-called "reminder" had been created, giving reasons why the Moscow patriarch’s name had to be mentioned. Priests were threatened with being "dismissed from all priesthood" if they disobeyed.

In the course of the counterintelligence operation, the SSU also found texts of pro-Russian songs that glorified the "Russian land" and called for "Mother Russia to awaken".

The SSU said that all the materials would be passed on to be studied by the appropriate experts.

Background: On 30 November, it was reported that the Security Service of Ukraine was conducting a counterintelligence operation in a convent in the Mukachevo Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Zakarpattia Oblast.

