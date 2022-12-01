All Sections
Ukraine brings back another 50 defenders: fourth exchange with Russia in two weeks

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 December 2022, 15:58

On 1 December, the Ukrainian and Russian sides conducted another exchange of prisoners of war in the "50 for 50" format; Ukraine, in particular, brought back the defenders of Mariupol, whom the Russians had held in Olenivka.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation: "On 1 December, as a result of the negotiation process, 50 Russian servicemen who were in grave danger in captivity were brought back from the territory controlled by the Kiev [sic] regime." 

Quote from Yermak: "We have conducted another large exchange of prisoners of war. We have managed to bring back 50 defenders of Ukraine. We are bringing back the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, the prisoners who were in Olenivka POW camp, as well as the wounded, in particular [those injured] in the battles on the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia fronts." 

 
The exchange of prisoners held on December 1
PHOTO FROM ANDRII YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

Details: The Ukrainian side has not yet announced any details of the exchange. 

Освобожденный из плена боец
PHOTO FROM ANDRII YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the released Russians will be taken to Moscow on military planes for treatment and rehabilitation.

This is the fourth exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the last two weeks.

