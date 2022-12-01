All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine brings back another 50 defenders: fourth exchange with Russia in two weeks

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 1 December 2022, 14:58
Ukraine brings back another 50 defenders: fourth exchange with Russia in two weeks

On 1 December, the Ukrainian and Russian sides conducted another exchange of prisoners of war in the "50 for 50" format; Ukraine, in particular, brought back the defenders of Mariupol, whom the Russians had held in Olenivka.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry; Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation: "On 1 December, as a result of the negotiation process, 50 Russian servicemen who were in grave danger in captivity were brought back from the territory controlled by the Kiev [sic] regime." 

Advertisement:

Quote from Yermak: "We have conducted another large exchange of prisoners of war. We have managed to bring back 50 defenders of Ukraine. We are bringing back the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, the prisoners who were in Olenivka POW camp, as well as the wounded, in particular [those injured] in the battles on the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia fronts." 

 
The exchange of prisoners held on December 1
PHOTO FROM ANDRII YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

Details: The Ukrainian side has not yet announced any details of the exchange. 

Освобожденный из плена боец
PHOTO FROM ANDRII YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the released Russians will be taken to Moscow on military planes for treatment and rehabilitation.

This is the fourth exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the last two weeks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: