All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine negotiating to receive S-300 missiles from other countries

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 17:53

Ukraine is negotiating the possibility of receiving S-300 missiles from countries who have them in their arsenals. 

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 1 December

Quote: "S-300 missiles are functioning very effectively. The point is that they were not produced in Ukraine, meaning that we have no means of producing S-300 missiles, so we are using existing stocks. 

We are currently negotiating with the defence ministers of all countries that have S-300s in service regarding the possibility of replenishing this stock of missiles from their warehouses and arsenals."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
All News