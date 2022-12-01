Ukraine negotiating to receive S-300 missiles from other countries

Ukraine is negotiating the possibility of receiving S-300 missiles from countries who have them in their arsenals.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 1 December

Quote: "S-300 missiles are functioning very effectively. The point is that they were not produced in Ukraine, meaning that we have no means of producing S-300 missiles, so we are using existing stocks.

Advertisement:

We are currently negotiating with the defence ministers of all countries that have S-300s in service regarding the possibility of replenishing this stock of missiles from their warehouses and arsenals."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





