Russians launch 180 projectiles on Sumy Oblast on 1 December

Russian forces launched 180 projectiles at Sumy Oblast throughout the day on 1 December.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Throughout the day, the Russians launched 180 shells and bombs at our lands.

The Shalyhyne, Esman, Yunakivka, Znob-Novhorodske and Myropillia hromadas came under fire. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

Details: Russian attackers pounded Shalyhyne hromada simultaneously using grenade launchers (50 strikes), mortars (5 strikes) and small arms.

Subsequently, the Russians fired another 46 120-mm mortar bombs at the areas close to national border and fired from tubed artillery (4 strikes).

These attacks did not result in casualties.

Russian forces used small arms - and later tubed artillery - to attack a village close to Ukraine’s national border in the Esman hromada. A total of 21 explosions were recorded, but no damage was caused.

The Russians also shelled Yunakivka hromada, with 17 shells from 122-mm self-propelled guns exploded in the hromada. A fire broke out, but no one was injured.

Russian troops shelled Znob-Novhorodske hromada, delivering 24 strikes. A granary and several power lines were damaged in the shelling.

Thirteen bombs released by the Russians exploded close to the national border in Myropillia hromada. No one was injured.

