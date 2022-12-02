All Sections
Russian ships armed with 12 Kalibr cruise missiles sail to Black Sea

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 December 2022, 13:36

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russian ships armed with 12 Kalibr cruise missiles are on their way to the sea. 

Source: Kim on Telegram

Quote: "Russian pathetic attempts to demonstrate they are fine. 

Put a lot of vessels with only 12 Kalibrs on board. 

A beautiful image, but practically of no use…"

Details: As of 13:36, air raid sirens have not sounded in Ukraine. 

At the same time, representatives of the Ukrainian army have noted on air of the 24/7 joint national newscast that the Russians are preparing for a large missile attack and accumulating missiles. It could mean a potential salvo of 100 and more missiles fired on Ukraine.

