Russian ships armed with 12 Kalibr cruise missiles sail to Black Sea

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russian ships armed with 12 Kalibr cruise missiles are on their way to the sea.

Source: Kim on Telegram

Quote: "Russian pathetic attempts to demonstrate they are fine.

Put a lot of vessels with only 12 Kalibrs on board.

A beautiful image, but practically of no use…"

Details: As of 13:36, air raid sirens have not sounded in Ukraine.

At the same time, representatives of the Ukrainian army have noted on air of the 24/7 joint national newscast that the Russians are preparing for a large missile attack and accumulating missiles. It could mean a potential salvo of 100 and more missiles fired on Ukraine.

