Russia’s Federal Security Service detains and tortures 22 Russians – Head of Security Service of Ukraine regarding explosion on Crimean bridge

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 21 December 2022, 12:19

Vasyl Maliuk, the acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), says that according to all of the canons of warfare, Ukraine had to cut Russia's logistics route, such as the Crimean bridge. At the same time, the details of such events can be made public after the victory of Ukraine in the war.

Source: Maliuk in an interview for 1+1 Ukrainian TV channel

Quote: "According to the rules of international law, current legislation, customs of warfare and based on the analysis of the operational situation, we are simply obligated to cut off the enemy’s logistics there.

However, today I cannot comment on this and tell you any details. Everything will be revealed over time."

Details: At the same time, according to Maliuk, 22 Russian citizens have been detained in the sham investigation of the explosion on the Crimean bridge. Russians torture the detainees and conduct polygraph tests.

"We will observe what they are going to do. We will know every detail after our victory," added the SSU Head.

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 October, it became known that a large fire had broken out on the railroad portion of the Crimean Bridge.
  • Russian occupation authorities in Crimea claimed that a truck allegedly exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile, the so-called head of the "Crimean parliament" said that the roadway on the Crimean Bridge was damaged by "Ukrainian vandals".
  • President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin has been informed about the fire on the Crimean bridge, he ordered to create a government commission.
  • According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, the Security Service of Ukraine is behind the explosion on the Crimean bridge on 8 October.
  • The Russian dictator admitted that the Russian forces destroy Ukrainian energy facilities and leave millions of Ukrainians without communications (light, heat, water) in revenge for the explosion of the Crimean bridge.

