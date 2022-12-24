Ukraine's Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements – General Staff report

The Armed forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian occupiers near 10 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts on 23 December.



Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 December

Quote: "In the course of the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers launched three missile and 10 air strikes, in particular on civilian facilities in Donetsk Oblast. In addition, the invaders performed 62 more attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems, as a result of which civilian facilities of the city of Kherson were damaged, with casualties among the civilian population reported.

Units of Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Andriivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Pivnichne, New-York, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast".



Details: There is no evidence that Russia is forming additional units to launch a new offensive on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna front, the Russians deployed mortars to fire on the area of the village of Hirky, Sumy Oblast.



On the Slobozhanshchyna front, the areas of the settlements of Huriv, Veterynarne, Kudiivka, Hoptivka, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Ambarne, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna (Kharkiv Oblast) came under mortar and artillery fire.



On the Kupiansk front, the Russians deployed tanks, mortars and artillery to fire on areas in and around Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Miasozharivka in Luhansk Oblast.



On the Lyman front, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka, Terny and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast came under fire.



On the Bakhmut front, the Russians deployed tanks, mortars, tubed and rocket artillery to fire in and around 25 settlements, including Spirne, Berestove, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Dyliivka and Opytne in Donetsk Oblast.



On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under fire. The invaders performed an airstrike near the city of Avdiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians deployed tubed and rocket artillery to fire in and around more than 50 settlements, including Vremivka, Malynivka, Dorozhnianka, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and the city of Kherson, Havrylivka, Novodmytrivka, Burhunka, Inzhenerne and Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast

The General Staff reported that, due to significant losses of Russian troops, the occupiers continue to repurpose civil hospitals in Luhansk Oblast into military hospitals, which is what has happened to local medical institutions in Bilovodsk and Markivka.

According to the General Staff, on 19 December, about 100 wounded Russian servicemen were brought to the surgical department of the district hospital, which is equipped as a military hospital in the city of Starobilsk.



Also, the reports states that on 22 December, Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed two artillery systems with ammunition, as a result of which more than 70 Russian servicemen were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Information on the occupiers killed is being confirmed.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 13 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment and a strike on Russian anti-aircraft missile system positions.

In addition, Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit two command posts, two ammunition dumps and 11 clusters of Russian personnel.

The General Staff confirmed the downing of 9 Russian UAVs of various types.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





