All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Power plant stops output due to shelling and inflicted damage

Saturday, 24 December 2022, 11:57

On the morning of Saturday 24 December, one of Ukraine’s power plants stopped its production due to shelling and damage to equipment. The energy system still has a significant shortage of electricity, and the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the Kyiv Oblast, in the East and South.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo [national energy company - ed.].

"Due to shelling and equipment damage, one of the power plants stopped output. Also, certain restrictions in the electricity transmission system continue to take place due to damage inflicted to main networks by Russian attacks", the message says.

Advertisement:

For this reason, consumption limits have been set for all areas, and exceeding these would lead to the application of emergency restrictions.

The press service also added that due to the consequences of the drone attack on 19 December and new artillery strikes on the frontline areas, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, in the East and South of Ukraine.

Background: Due to the shortage of electricity in Kyiv, electric forms of public transport have stopped running; buses will run instead of trams and trolleybuses on all routes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: