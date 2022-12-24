All Sections
Power plant stops output due to shelling and inflicted damage

Saturday, 24 December 2022, 12:57

On the morning of Saturday 24 December, one of Ukraine’s power plants stopped its production due to shelling and damage to equipment. The energy system still has a significant shortage of electricity, and the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the Kyiv Oblast, in the East and South.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo [national energy company - ed.].

"Due to shelling and equipment damage, one of the power plants stopped output. Also, certain restrictions in the electricity transmission system continue to take place due to damage inflicted to main networks by Russian attacks", the message says.

For this reason, consumption limits have been set for all areas, and exceeding these would lead to the application of emergency restrictions.

The press service also added that due to the consequences of the drone attack on 19 December and new artillery strikes on the frontline areas, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, in the East and South of Ukraine.

Background: Due to the shortage of electricity in Kyiv, electric forms of public transport have stopped running; buses will run instead of trams and trolleybuses on all routes.

