All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Searches at Ukrainian Orthodox (Moscow Patriarchate) sites: Zelenskyy promises to continue fighting for "spiritual independence"

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 December 2022, 00:15

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised that new steps will be taken to achieve the "spiritual independence" of Ukraine.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "In recent days, we have taken some steps to guarantee the spiritual independence of our people. I see that people support these steps, and they support them decisively. And that's not all. There will be more steps. Ukraine will never stop halfway again."

Background:

In recent weeks, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has conducted searches of institutions of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Kyiv and many oblasts. The searches are related to the propaganda of the so-called "Russian world" at UOC-MP churches. Several priests have been notified that they are under suspicion.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to propose that the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) institute a ban on the UOC-MP, and has also initiated a review of the legality of the UOC-MP’s presence at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (the Monastery of the Caves).

On 1 December, President Zelenskyy put into effect personal sanctions against representatives of religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence in the Russian Federation. Ukrainska Pravda sources in the president's team later reported that the NSDC had sanctioned UOC-MP clergy, in particular Pavlo (Lebeda), the superior of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, and Vadym Novinskyi, a former member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has explained why the UOC-MP has been banned: religious organisations may not violate the rights and freedoms of citizens, or pose a threat to life, health and security, and the UOC-MP is violating these obligations by cooperating with the aggressor country.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News