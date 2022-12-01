All Sections
SSU serves notice of suspicion to priest from Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra who prayed for "Russian world"

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 17:19

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion to a priest from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, as the parishioners glorified the "Russian world" during the divine liturgy over which he presided.

Source: press service of the SSU

Quote: "The illegal actions of one of the priests and his accomplices who took part in that service have now been established. This is confirmed by expert analyses."

 
 

Details: The priest and other persons involved in organising the liturgy are suspected of committing offences under Art. 28.2 and Art. 436.2.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, considering as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed by a group of persons).

Note:

  • On 22 November, the Security Service of Ukraine and the police carried out counterintelligence measures on the territory of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra as well as several monasteries of the UOC (MP) in the regions. As a result of the inspection, the Secret Service reported the seizure of millions of hryvnias in cash, Russian literature and the presence of suspicious persons with Russian documents and Ukrainian ones with elements of forgery.
  • Earlier, a video appeared on the internet, where allegedly the parishioners of the UOC sang songs about Russia in the Lavra. This outraged Ukrainians, and Lavra has stated that the priest who was serving at that time was suspended.
  • Vasyl Maliuk, acting Head of the SSU, said that the evidence is already being studied by the Security Service. Subsequently, the Ukrainian secret service opened criminal proceedings with respect to the expression of Russian propaganda at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra
  • Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, announced that searches at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra show that Ukraine is at war with the Russian Orthodox Church.

