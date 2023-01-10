Russian forces kill 2 and injure 4 residents of Luhansk Oblast, 6 more injured in Donetsk Oblast

On 9 January, Russian invaders killed at least two and injured four residents of Nevske village in Luhansk Oblast, as well as four civilians of the city of Bakhmut and two residents of the village of Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration (Luhansk OMA); Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians injured six civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 9 January: four in [the city of] Bakhmut and two in [the village of] Kurakhivka."

Quote from Luhansk OMA: "Two [were] killed and two injured in the liberated [village of] Nevske."

Details: On 9 January, the village of Nevske, located in the Krasnorichenske hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in the Svatove district of Luhansk Oblast, came under massive Russian attack.

Luhansk Oblast Administration said that about 150 people remained living there after liberation.

Russian troops killed two of them on 9 January, and injured two others.

Russian forces also deployed tanks, mortars, and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka and Dibrova on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts.

Russian attacks have been repelled in the areas of Bilohorivka, Chervonopopivka and Kuzmine.

