All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian invaders kill 4 and wound 30 Ukrainian civilians in one day

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 10 January 2023, 11:31

Four Ukrainian civilians were killed and another 30 were injured as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation on 9 January.

Source: Office of the President, referring to data from the oblast administrations, on Telegram

Details: The Office of the President reported about two people killed and seven wounded in Kharkiv Oblast; in Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and five were wounded.

Six civilians were also wounded in Donetsk Oblast and 15 in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News