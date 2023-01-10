Russian invaders kill 4 and wound 30 Ukrainian civilians in one day

Four Ukrainian civilians were killed and another 30 were injured as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation on 9 January.

Source: Office of the President, referring to data from the oblast administrations, on Telegram

Details: The Office of the President reported about two people killed and seven wounded in Kharkiv Oblast; in Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and five were wounded.

Six civilians were also wounded in Donetsk Oblast and 15 in Mykolaiv Oblast.

