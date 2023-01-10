All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian airline aircraft suffer massive breakdowns

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 15:15

There have been at least seven accidents involving air transport in the Russian Federation since the beginning of 2023.

Source: Moscow Times 

Details: More than 130 incidents occurred on the territory of the Russian Federation in 2022, including 28 plane crashes, which has raised concerns among experts in this field.

The main reason for mass breakdowns may be the lack of proper maintenance of aircraft due to the shortage of spare parts in the country, since the businesses that manufacture aircraft have left the Russian market.

For example, a Utair [Russian airline - ed.] passenger flight had to land in Western Siberia due to an air-conditioning system malfunction.

Also, on 6 January, an international Azur Air [Russian charter airline - ed.] flight to Thailand with 263 people on board returned to Novosibirsk six hours after takeoff due to a damaged windscreen.

Later that day, a domestic Red Wings [Russian regional leisure airline - ed.] flight to Yekaterinburg returned to Kazan after takeoff after the plane's landing gear failed to raise.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

It is noted that in Perm on 8 January, a Pobeda (Victory) airliner took off from the runway into the snow, due to which the pilots aborted the flight to Moscow. Perm airport reported that the passengers remained unharmed, and the plane was not damaged.

It is also reported that two people have been killed and four others have been injured as a result of an accident involving a Soviet An-2 passenger plane in the Far East of Russia in frosty weather.

Another Soviet transport aircraft, the IrAero An-26, had its cargo compartment doors partially open during a flight in the Russian Far East.

Economichna Pravda

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News