Russian airline aircraft suffer massive breakdowns

There have been at least seven accidents involving air transport in the Russian Federation since the beginning of 2023.

Source: Moscow Times

Details: More than 130 incidents occurred on the territory of the Russian Federation in 2022, including 28 plane crashes, which has raised concerns among experts in this field.

The main reason for mass breakdowns may be the lack of proper maintenance of aircraft due to the shortage of spare parts in the country, since the businesses that manufacture aircraft have left the Russian market.

For example, a Utair [Russian airline - ed.] passenger flight had to land in Western Siberia due to an air-conditioning system malfunction.

Also, on 6 January, an international Azur Air [Russian charter airline - ed.] flight to Thailand with 263 people on board returned to Novosibirsk six hours after takeoff due to a damaged windscreen.

Later that day, a domestic Red Wings [Russian regional leisure airline - ed.] flight to Yekaterinburg returned to Kazan after takeoff after the plane's landing gear failed to raise.

It is noted that in Perm on 8 January, a Pobeda (Victory) airliner took off from the runway into the snow, due to which the pilots aborted the flight to Moscow. Perm airport reported that the passengers remained unharmed, and the plane was not damaged.

It is also reported that two people have been killed and four others have been injured as a result of an accident involving a Soviet An-2 passenger plane in the Far East of Russia in frosty weather.

Another Soviet transport aircraft, the IrAero An-26, had its cargo compartment doors partially open during a flight in the Russian Far East.

