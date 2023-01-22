All Sections
"Glory to Armed Forces of Ukraine" graffiti appears on wall in Mariupol

Sunday, 22 January 2023, 10:32

Graffiti that reads "Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine" has appeared on the wall of a barracks housing the Russian military in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram.

"Kalmius district. A wall of the Russian barracks. Mariupol residents have reminded [them] who Ukrainian Mariupol really expects and believes in! Good morning to another day that brings our victory closer!" his message reads.

Graffiti on a wall in Mariupol. Photo: Petro Andriushchenko/Telegram

