"Glory to Armed Forces of Ukraine" graffiti appears on wall in Mariupol
Sunday, 22 January 2023, 11:32
Graffiti that reads "Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine" has appeared on the wall of a barracks housing the Russian military in temporarily occupied Mariupol.
Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram.
"Kalmius district. A wall of the Russian barracks. Mariupol residents have reminded [them] who Ukrainian Mariupol really expects and believes in! Good morning to another day that brings our victory closer!" his message reads.
