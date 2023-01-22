Boris Johnson visits Bucha and Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy
Sunday, 22 January 2023, 15:01
Boris Johnson, the former UK Prime Minister, has come to Ukraine and visited the settlements of Bucha and Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast.
Source: social media
Details: Previously, videos appeared on social media, and later Reuters correspondents posted a photo of Johnson in Bucha.
Update: Later, Zelenskyy posted a video of his meeting with Johnson and thanked him for support.
