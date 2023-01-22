Boris Johnson visits Bucha and Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson, the former UK Prime Minister, has come to Ukraine and visited the settlements of Bucha and Borodianka, Kyiv Oblast.

Details: Previously, videos appeared on social media, and later Reuters correspondents posted a photo of Johnson in Bucha.

Update: Later, Zelenskyy posted a video of his meeting with Johnson and thanked him for support.

